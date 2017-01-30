With gas prices on the move and expected to reach their highest level in three years, Federated is bringing back its popular Federated “Free Fuel Fridays” contest. Each Friday through March 17, Federated will announce four winners of free gas cards on its Federated Auto Parts and Federated Car Care Facebook pages.

“Since gas prices are on the rise, we figured it was the perfect time to bring back Federated Free Fuel Fridays on Facebook,” said Phil Moore, senior vice president of Federated Auto Parts. “Free Fuel Fridays is a fun way to interact with our growing social media community and thank them for following Federated on Facebook. After all, who couldn’t use a little more fun and a little free fuel?”

Beginning today, Jan. 30, fans of Federated can enter the Free Fuel Fridays contest for a chance to win and can receive extra entries when sharing the contest with their Facebook friends.

To enter, visit Federated on Facebook from a desktop or on a mobile device, click on the Free Fuel Fridays tab and fill in the entry information. Two winners of $50 gas cards will be randomly selected from each of the Federated Facebook pages for a total of four winners announced each Friday from Feb. 3 through March 17.