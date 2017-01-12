Aisin Group Unveils 3 New Transmissions At NAIAS

Aisin Group, a provider of automotive components and systems for nearly every global automaker, is using two exhibits to unveil new products and technology at the 2017 North American International Auto Show: one on the main floor among OEMs; and one at the show’s new feature event, AutoMobili-D.

At its news conference on Tuesday, Jan. 10, the company announced that it has developed three new transmissions for the global market, including a rear wheel drive (RWD) hybrid transmission. In addition, Aisin Group introduced several connected/autonomous vehicle technologies that it says have been designed as an “evolutionary step” toward full autonomy. And, for the first time in the five years it has been an NAIAS exhibitor, all five Aisin Group companies are being represented.

Transmissions

Among the Aisin Group, Aisin AW is a leading producer and global market leader of transmissions, including automatic, manual and CVT transmissions. The company continued its leadership position by introducing three new transmissions into its extensive lineup. Each transmission is designed to meet a specific need, such as light weighting, enhanced driver experience or increased fuel economy.

Multi-Stage 8-speed Hybrid Transmission

The multi-stage THS II RWD transmission is a hybrid transmission for a rear wheel drive vehicle, which the company says is a world’s first. The integration of a step automatic transmission with a two-electric motor hybrid transmission has created a transmission that combines unparalleled acceleration with excellent fuel efficiency, especially at higher speeds, the company says. The transmission also allows the engine to be engaged intermittently at high speed, enhancing fuel economy even further.

8-speed Automatic Transmission

Aisin AW’s new 8-speed automatic transmission for front wheel drive contributes significantly to fuel economy performance due to its lightweight and compact design, which was achieved by redesigning the gear train structure, reevaluating materials and optimizing shapes. The new model achieves a direct-driving feel and superb fuel efficiency by expanding the lockup area. This transmission is the evolution of Aisin AW’s conventional 8-speed and was designed specifically in response to the approaching 2020 fuel efficiency standards.

10-speed RWD Automatic Transmission

Aisin’s 10-speed automatic transmission was developed with driving performance and comfort in mind, attributes demanded by consumers of rear wheel drive luxury cars. Featuring one of the world’s fastest shift response times, the transmission has a wider gear ratio throughout the 10-speed range, which provides a rhythmical driving experience and direct feel resulting from outstanding acceleration responsiveness, according to Aisin AW.

Automated / Connected Vehicle / Zero-emissions Technology

Aisin Group also is exhibiting other core technologies that will be the focus of future development and contribute to achieving customer’s zero-emission goals, along with expertise that will provide advantages in the rapidly advancing connected/autonomous vehicle space.

Zero Emissions

The electrification of the transmission represents a key area that will contribute to the advancement of zero emission vehicles, the company says. Aisin plans to play a significant role in this goal due to its drivetrain leadership and breadth of its transmission offerings. To that end, Aisin Group has developed its two-motor hybrid transmissions and electric 4WD units. In addition, it will accelerate the development of motors and inverters, some of the core components of fuel cell and electric vehicles to expand its drivetrain product lineup.

Vehicle Dynamics Control

As passive and active safety becomes more commonplace, Aisin Group is developing sophisticated electronic stability control systems that sense information such as vehicle positioning and determining the steps necessary for optimum control at critical ranges, providing directives to powertrain, steering and braking components while keeping passengers safe.

Automated Driving

As early as 2003, the world’s first automated parking system was introduced to the market. Since then, the system has evolved to the point where it is now possible to remotely park an unmanned vehicle using a smart device. Future developments include the enabling of fully unmanned “Automated Valet Parking” with vehicle control and vehicle-to-infrastructure communication.

Connectivity

Working with sophisticated connected vehicle technology, Aisin Group is developing components that provide a level of driver companionship that it refers to as “hospitality.” This hospitality service is based on the integration of many core technologies, including mapping information technology, occupant sensing information and actuator technology.

In addition, information concerning weather, road conditions, obstacle information or data related to personal preference and health previously stored in the cloud creates the optimal vehicle interior experience through the integration of various systems.

A new level of personal mobility: ILY-Ai

Aisin’s commitment to mobility goes beyond the automobile to include the individual, especially as world populations continue to migrate to urban centers. The company says this also is true for older individuals who still desire a certain level of independence and mobility. To address these needs, Aisin Group has introduced a new concept in personal mobility: the ILY-Ai (“Innovative Life for You, Active Intelligence”), which will be part of the NAIAS AutoMobili-D feature event in the lower level of Cobo Center.

ILY-Ai is a three-wheeled, personal mobility vehicle intended for the connected smart mobility society of the near future. With built-in intelligent safety based on robotics technology that prevents it from colliding with people or things, ILY-Ai can be configured in four modes to serve the needs of the rider: carry, kick-scooter, cart and vehicle mode. Using advanced Aisin Group connectivity technology, ILY-Ai becomes a personal assistant to its owner. Its full capabilities can be experienced in the “Urban Mobility Zone” at Automobili-D, booth No. 51, in Hall E.