ADAC Automotive Opens Doors For New Business Opportunities With Epicor Mattec MES

Epicor Software Corp., a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, has announced ADAC Automotive has selected Epicor Mattec MES to help the company reduce scrap and improve capacity.

ADAC Automotive, founded in Grand Rapids in 1975, is a global, tier 1 automotive supplier that focuses on innovation, new product development and production of vehicle access systems, sensors, door handles, mirrors, trim and electronics.

“As our growth began to accelerate, our previous manufacturing production monitoring system was unable to keep pace with us,” said Joshua Snyder, manager of process development, ADAC Automotive. “We really needed a single-source system and provider that could give our business continuity and allow us to sort out any downtime. Understanding these trends in our production helps us identify areas that could be made even more efficient.”

After evaluating other solutions in the market, ADAC Automotive says it selected Mattec MES due to its ease of use, ability to handle family mold production and ultimately provide the company with the reliable data needed to sustain growth.

As a result of selecting Mattec MES, the company now has a system that is not only easy to use, but also gives visibility into important productivity metrics. “Being able to quickly drill down into scrap or capacity reports will be key for us,” said Snyder. “Virtually any production or production-related business metric we want to review is now available for quick view in Mattec MES.”

“We are excited ADAC Automotive selected Epicor to transform their business,” said Terri Hiskey, vice president, manufacturing product marketing, Epicor Software. “Manufacturing operations are complex and we aim to ease the burden by giving our customers powerful data and capabilities to keep downtime to a minimum and production to a maximum.”