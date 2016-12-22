AAMCO Launches New, Tailored Point Of Sales System

AAMCO announced it has adopted a new point of sale (POS) system to provide greater transparency for local shop owners. The new POS system began rolling out to AAMCO centers in December and is expected to be in all AAMCO shops nationwide in 2017.

AAMCO says the new POS system is just the latest in a string of technology upgrades the brand has invested in to continue to ensure its tools are the best available to franchisees.

“Our goal is to drive higher sales and profitability for AAMCO franchisees by allowing them to improve the in-store customer experience, drive efficiency in their business, and capture valuable data to identify and realize opportunities,” said Jim Gregory, chief financial officer of AAMCO Transmissions Inc. “We’re developing an industry-leading suite of integrated technology products, including the new Consumer Finance platform, Franchise Relationship Management system and Customer Relationship Management platform that all launched in 2016. We have an exciting roadmap planned for 2017 to meet our goal of investing in technology to drive improved customer experience and higher franchise revenue and profit.”

Through its partnership with ALLDATA LLC, an AutoZone company that provides manufacturers’ automotive repair information and solutions for the professional automotive service and collision repair industries, AAMCO says this tailored system creates easier, faster estimates and invoices for customers, driving revenue for franchisees. The POS system is cloud-based and links to AAMCO’s existing Customer Relationship Management and Franchise Relationship Management systems to help franchisees seamlessly monitor, analyze and manage their business.

According to AAMCO, the company’s suite of tools will continue to grow and evolve over the next year with a mobile component to go hand-in-hand with the POS system, as well as enhanced analytics. The new mobile tablets will expedite service before a customer even steps foot inside the center.