Yanfeng Automotive Interiors Honored With 2016 FCA US Supplier Of The Year Award

FCA US recognized Yanfeng Automotive Interiors and other top-performing North American supplier partners that have shown an extraordinary commitment to innovation, quality, warranty, cost, delivery and the FCA Foundational Principles at its recent annual supplier conference at MotorCity Casino Hotel in Detroit.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by FCA US for our efforts and top performance,” said Nathan Bowen, vice president and general manager, Americas for Yanfeng Automotive Interiors. “This award further demonstrates our commitment to providing our customers with superior products and services that exceed expectations, and to serve as a partner to them.”

The Value Optimization Supplier of the Year award is recognition of a supplier that has a robust continuous improvement process, exceeds its technical goals and implements technical cost-reduction ideas for the benefit of both the customer and suppler.

“We honor those who continue to fuel our momentum by providing us not only the best ideas and cutting-edge technologies, but also the suppliers who consistently exceed our expectations,” said Scott Thiele, chief purchasing officer, FCA – Global. “We know that you are the backbone of this industry and the partnerships we have formed over the years have brought forth some of the most exciting vehicles in the market, from the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, the industry’s first electrified minivan, to the world’s most powerful factory-production V-8 in the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.”

Award recipients were determined based on an evaluation of each company’s supplier scorecard performance in 2016 – a rating system that evaluates supplier performance in areas such as quality, delivery, cost, warranty and partnership – and input from FCA senior leadership.