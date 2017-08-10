Women In Auto Care Announces Date For 2018 Winter Leadership Conference

Women in Auto Care (formerly Car Care Council Women’s Board) has announced the date for its 2018 Winter Leadership Conference. The day and a half conference will be held Jan. 31 – Feb. 1, 2018 at The Scottsdale Plaza Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona.

“Women in Auto Care had a very successful conference in Nashville this past month and now we are heading to Scottsdale in January to continue the growth in leadership of female professionals,” said Tammy Tecklenburg, president, Women in Auto Care. “We had record-breaking attendance in Nashville and we anticipate an even larger turnout for our winter conference. We encourage all members to bring a colleague and introduce them to our strong and vibrant community.

“With a focus on education for young women looking for automotive careers, Women in Auto Care is a vital organization to the aftermarket. Not only do we support and provide leadership for existing members, but we also award scholarships to young women seeking careers in our industry,” she added.

Past conferences have focused on personal development areas such as communication and creating a presence, as well as leadership. Industry trends also are a key component of the conference agenda. From telematics to Capitol Hill, miles driven and the future of vehicles, the industry trend presentations aim to provide valuable insight to all attendees and their businesses.

The conference is open to all professionals in the auto care industry. Online registration will be available in October, along with a detailed agenda.

For more information on the Women in Auto Care, visit womeninautocare.org or email [email protected].