Distribution/Mergers & Acquisitions
June 14, 2017

Uni-Select Inc. And Bumper to Bumper Announce The Acquisition Of KC Distributing In Ontario, Canada

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

View bio

Uni-Select Inc. announced today that one of its subsidiaries has completed the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of KC Distributing Inc. with one location in Owen Sound, Ontario.

KC Distributing is a family-owned enterprise with more than 30 employees, and provides quality automotive products and excellent service to the Southwestern Ontario market.

“With this transaction, we add a solid team and a stable business organization carrying diverse product categories including automotive parts, paint and body supplies, as well as industrial products, to the Uni-Select family,” said Gary O’Connor, president and chief operating officer, Canadian Automotive Group.

“With the recent opening of our new greenfield location in London, [Ontario], this marks a second initiative to increase our presence in the southwestern part of Ontario, a market where we intend to further increase our presence with our Bumper to Bumper banner and additional independent customers,” said Henry Buckley, president and CEO of Uni-Select.

