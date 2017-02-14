Top Meineke Car Care Centers Named At 2017 Meineke Convention

Meineke Car Care Centers recognized the top owners and operators in its system at the 2017 Meineke Convention, held Feb. 5-8 at the Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island in the Bahamas.

Themed “One Team. One Dream,” the 2017 Meineke Conference hosted Meineke franchisees, vendors, industry leaders and guest speakers to share best practices, outline the growth plan for the year ahead, participate in educational seminars, build and strengthen relationships, celebrate awards for top performers and enjoy time with colleagues, friends and family.

“We are proud of these franchisees for their leadership and their accomplishments in 2016,” said Danny Rivera, president, Meineke Car Care Centers. “When we talk about ‘One Team. One Dream,’ these are the role models for our entire network. Their commitment to high-quality operations, excellent customer service, trusted, reliable repairs and profitable performance is exemplary.”

Award winners and honorees included:

Top Sales Award: Lee, David and Phillip Repass, Lewes, Delaware

System Sales Award: Thu Vu, Samuel Rung and Jonathan Young, Multiple Center Operator

Rookie of the Year Award: Christopher Johnson, St. Paul, Minnesota

Most Improved Award: Tyler Roshau, Clearwater, Florida

Growth Award: Thu Vu, Samuel Rung and Jonathan Young, Multiple Center Operator

Commitment to Excellence Award: Greg Masewic, Concord, New Hampshire

Crystal Wood Memorial Award: Bill Edwards, Ventura, California

Maple Leaf Award: Michael Colacci, Oakville and Alliston, Ontario

Franchisee of the Year Award: Bryn Brown, Louisville, Kentucky

Other awards also included Territory Awards and “Million Dollar Centers” for both the U.S. and Canada.