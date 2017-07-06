Top Gasket Questions Answered By Bogi From All Girls Garage And Experts From Petty’s Garage On MAHLE Facebook Live Event

Television personality and shop owner Bogi Lateiner, co-host of Velocity’s “All Girls Garage” was the host of the recent MAHLE Aftermarket Facebook Live event on “Gasket Do’s and Don’ts.” She was joined by MAHLE Original gasket expert Bill McKnight and Shop Foreman Doug Murph from Petty’s Garage, as they answered questions about gaskets and other engine related topics.

Bogi, along with MAHLE and Petty’s Garage experts, addressed questions from viewers in real time via the company’s first in a series of Facebook Live events. The event can be viewed on the MAHLE Motorsport North America Facebook Page here. To date, the archived video has more than 15,000 views.

“This MAHLE Aftermarket Facebook Live event was the first in a series we have planned,” said Jon Douglas, president, MAHLE Aftermarket Inc. “These events will focus on educating technicians about challenges they are facing with respect to product installation, best practices in maintenance and any issue they might be faced with in their everyday work. The Facebook Live platform offers a unique opportunity for technicians to interact directly with some of the industry’s most well-respected experts.”

The questions the experts addressed included:

“Do gaskets need a sealer and, if so, what sealer is best for what type of gasket?”

“What does the term MIS gasket sets mean and what is included in it?” and “Is it bad to reuse gaskets?”

“How can you tell the difference between a low-quality and a high-quality gasket just by looking at it and not knowing the materials it was made from?”

“What are the advantages to multi-layer steel gaskets versus composite gaskets?”

