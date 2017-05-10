Spectra Premium Mobile Application Wins Silver At The ACPN Knowledge Exchange Conference

Manufacturing/awards
Spectra Premium Industries was recently awarded the Silver Medal for its Mobile Application at the 2017 Automotive Content Professionals Network (ACPN) Knowledge Exchange Conference in Kansas City, Missouri.

The ACPN Content Excellence Awards recognize the best examples of mobile cataloging application in the vehicle aftermarket. Each year, winners are chosen from dozens of entries and recognized at the annual ACPN Knowledge Exchange Conference. ACPN Committee members select the best-in-class winners. Mobile Applications are evaluated on criteria such as design, navigation, use of technology, innovation, interactivity and quality of content. “Bringing home another award from this year’s ACPN Conference is a true reflection of the effort that is injected into these important resources by the Spectra Premium team,” said Collin Francis, global director – Strategic Marketing at Spectra Premium.

“We are very proud of this app and all of its industry leading features such as the VIN, plate and part numbers scan capabilities. It’s no wonder our application has been downloaded by tens of thousands of satisfied users.”

Visit the Apple app store or Google Play store to download the Spectra Premium mobile app.

