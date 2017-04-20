RPM Foundation And BMW Northwest Shape Special Scholarships For Students Headed For An Automotive Career

The RPM Foundation (RPM), a not-for-profit dedicated to cultivating the next generation of automotive restoration and preservation craftsmen, and BMW Northwest,­ a family owned auto dealership in the Pacific Northwest, have finalized a new scholarship program for students at Clover Park Technical College in Lakewood, Washington.

The new BMW Northwest/RPM Foundation scholarships will provide financial support for full-time students enrolled in Clover Park’s automotive technology degree or its Restoration & Customization Certificate programs.

“We’ve been impressed with the good work of RPM across the United States and wanted to support their efforts while impacting students local to our dealership network,” said BMW Northwest President and CEO Manfred Scharmach. “We are dedicated to championing young apprentices in the trades needed to preserve our historic vehicles. Scholarship opportunities are vital for the continuity of our heritage and the industry ­– we are thrilled to be working with RPM in support of our future.”

The scholarship, which will provide financial support for two students during the 2017-’18 school year, is available to Washington state residents who meet requirements of enrollment, grade point average and financial need. Further information and application forms for qualified students are available through the Clover Park College Foundation’s website.

“Clover Park is one of the few post-secondary schools in the country to offer curriculum that delves into the disciplines of restoration and preservation. We have been a strong supporter of Clover Park restoration students since 2009 ­– through an endowed scholarship that has funded ten students to date –­ and know the quality of their programs, instructors and students,” said RPM President Diane Fitzgerald.

The BMW Northwest/RPM Foundation Scholarship was announced at Clover Park’s Scholarship Celebration Luncheon, where supporters and donors had a chance to connect with scholarship recipients, faculty and staff.

“We are thrilled to welcome BMW Northwest and RPM Foundation into our family and are grateful for the opportunities they offer our restoration students,” said Tawny Dotson, vice president of strategic development at Clover Park. “Cultivating relationships between donors and students is key to our mission, and we’re encouraging all of our 115 exceptional students eligible for the BMW Northwest/RPM Foundation Scholarship to apply.”

For more information about the RPM Foundation, visit rpm.foundation or call 855-537-4579.