June 21, 2017 12:30 pm

The Route 66 Parts Cleaning Roadshow To Be At Chicagoland Speedway

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

The ArmaKleen Co. is bringing the Route 66 Parts Cleaning Roadshow to Chicagoland Speedway from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on July 7. This free, one-day event will feature the latest technology in eco-friendly water-based parts cleaning.

Local business owners and their employees can bring dirty automotive parts and have them cleaned to test the performance of aqueous cleaning systems, or try soda blasting using ARMEX media in an ABS blast cabinet or Graco EcoQuip Vapor Blaster. Factory representatives from equipment companies will be on-hand to answer questions.

In addition, participants can talk with Clean Harbors’ technical and field service representatives, learn how Performance Plus Oil products can meet every company’s lubrication needs, check out the latest absorbent and containment products from New Pig and pick up compliance training information.

For more details about the Route 66 Roadshow, and to RSVP, visit the event page on the ArmaKleen website.

