Premium Guard Names Ty Nilsson As Executive Vice President Of Sales

Premium Guard Inc. (PGI), a global supply network of automotive replacement parts, has named Ty Nilsson as executive vice president of sales. In this capacity, Nilsson will head PGI’s sales team and take a leading role in continuing PGI’s sales growth. In the past few years, PGI’s business has grown exponentially, and the company recently moved to a new state-of-the-art 500,000-square-foot distribution center in Memphis, Tennessee.

Nilsson will be responsible for the company’s sales strategy and tailoring programs to meet customers’ expectations in a dynamic and rapidly changing aftermarket. Nilsson also will take part in identifying new opportunities and developing new product categories.

PGI President and CEO Anan Bishara made the announcement, adding, “Ty is a proven leader in our industry with a formidable track record of success and credibility. We are excited to have him on our team and determined to have the best team and deliver best-in-class service and support to our customers. We look forward to the leadership and strategic vision for growth that Ty will bring to our business.”

Nilsson comes to PGI with more than three decades of automotive aftermarket sales experience. Before joining PGI, Nilsson was most recently senior vice president of sales at ATP Automotive, until the company was sold this past May. Prior to ATP Automotive, Nilsson also held several key executive level sales positions in major aftermarket companies, including MotoRad, Gabriel Ride Control and Champion Laboratories.

Nilsson holds a Bachelor of Arts in business administration from Tulsa University in Tulsa, Oklahoma.