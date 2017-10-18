PlanetM And AutoMobili-D Launch Inaugural PlanetM Awards

PlanetM, a Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) program, in partnership with the North American International Auto Show’s (NAIAS) mobility showcase, AutoMobili-D, announced the inaugural PlanetM Awards, which will take place on Jan. 15, 2018 during Press Days at NAIAS.

PlanetM launched in 2016 as a collaborative branding effort to promote Michigan as the epicenter of mobility, which further elevates Michigan’s leadership in talent development, automotive R&D and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) testing.

The inaugural launch of AutoMobili-D in 2017 featured more than 180 brands, ranging from automakers, to suppliers and tech startups as well as universities and government organizations.

“As automotive domestic, international and tech communities all converge in Detroit, there is no better time as during NAIAS to acknowledge companies making the biggest impact on the mobility industry,” said Trevor Pawl, group vice president of PlanetM at MEDC. “The PlanetM Awards will bring additional value and programming to AutoMobili-D, where mobility companies meet to access networking, partnership, business development and industry advancement opportunities.”

The PlanetM Awards will further extend support for leading mobility enterprises by honoring those developing industry advancements. All AutoMobili-D exhibitors are encouraged to submit their best product for recognition in one of the following categories:

Autonomous Driving

Connected Car

eMobility

Mobility Services

Smart Cities

“With the global array of companies showcasing and debuting exciting technologies and products within AutoMobili-D, having a dedicated award to acknowledge the best of show adds additional exposure to participating enterprises,” said Ryan LaFontaine, 2018 NAIAS chairman. “We greatly value our close partnership with the MEDC as it has allowed us to bring new opportunities and expand the reach of our show each year.”

Each category winner will go into a final selection round for the PlanetM Best in Show award. Separately, PlanetM also will announce a Startup of the Year award from the exhibiting startups at the show. Awards will be presented at the PlanetM Awards ceremony on Jan. 15, 2018.

Award submissions will be accepted through Nov. 26 at 12 a.m. EST. Category winners will be announced on Dec. 12. For additional questions regarding the PlanetM Awards, reach out to: [email protected].