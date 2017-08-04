Pennzoil And Live Nation Collaborate In The Garage

Continuing the active role the company has played in music for the past few years, Pennzoil is extending its collaboration with Live Nation on the video content series, Pennzoil Garage Sessions. Pennzoil Garage Sessions is featured on Pennzoil’s custom-designed website (music.pennzoil.com) and features emerging musical artists performing live in a garage.

The videos strive to build the connection for artists between their vehicle and the memories music has made for them. Whether it’s hearing their song for the first time on the radio while in their tour van, writing a hit single in their garage, or naming their band after their first car, the garage was the most ideal location to shoot the next evolution of music content from Pennzoil.

The second set of videos in the Pennzoil Garage Sessions series spans a variety of different music genres, featuring performances from Brett Young, St. Lucia and Rival Sons.

