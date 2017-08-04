Event Coverage/Pennzoil
August 4, 2017 12:46 pm

Pennzoil And Live Nation Collaborate In The Garage

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

View bio

Survey Finds Varied Autonomy And Safety Technology Preferences For New Vehicles, IHS Markit Says

Camso Acquires Omni Industrial Tire

Dow and Richard Childress Racing Launch 'The Speed Of STEM' Learning Modules

Valvoline Reports 3rd Quarter Fiscal 2017 Results

Axalta Releases 2nd Quarter 2017 Results

One Stop Truck And Trailer Parts Joins Power Heavy Duty

Magna Partners With Michigan Department Of Transportation And 3M To Improve Vehicle Connectivity, Security And Driver Safety

Ziebart International Names New Director Of US Retail Operations

DEI Hosts Local Cruise-In

Minimizer CEO Craig Kruckeberg Named Finalist For Award

Continuing the active role the company has played in music for the past few years, Pennzoil is extending its collaboration with Live Nation on the video content series, Pennzoil Garage Sessions. Pennzoil Garage Sessions is featured on Pennzoil’s custom-designed website (music.pennzoil.com) and features emerging musical artists performing live in a garage.

The videos strive to build the connection for artists between their vehicle and the memories music has made for them. Whether it’s hearing their song for the first time on the radio while in their tour van, writing a hit single in their garage, or naming their band after their first car, the garage was the most ideal location to shoot the next evolution of music content from Pennzoil.

The second set of videos in the Pennzoil Garage Sessions series spans a variety of different music genres, featuring performances from Brett Young, St. Lucia and Rival Sons.

Show Full Article