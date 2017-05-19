Omix-ADA Hosts SEMA Congressional Site Visit At Georgia Headquarters

Omix-ADA, one of the world’s largest wholesale-only Jeep parts and accessories manufacturers and distributors, opened its doors to welcome U.S. House of Representatives Member Rep. Rob Woodall for an in-person visit on May 9.

Rep. Rob Woodall, who represents the 7th District of Georgia in Washington, was born and raised in Georgia and currently serves on the House Committee on Rules, the House Budget Committee, as well as the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

Following a tour of the corporate headquarters, Rep. Woodall participated in an exchange of ideas and opinions focused on the automotive aftermarket industry. Other participants included SEMA Congressional Affairs Manager Eric Snyder, Omix-ADA Founder and President Al Azadi, as well as a collective group of Omix-ADA employees.

“In the 7th District, we’re fortunate to have committed corporate citizens like Omix-ADA who are willing to take the time to share their ideas and knowledge with me,” said Rep. Woodall. “When we partner in this way, it makes our voice in Washington that much more effective, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to see their operation and talk through the ways we can make their industry and our community even better.”

Topics discussed in the forum included the growing importance of protecting intellectual property in the automotive aftermarket today, import tariffs and their negative impact on the industry and the ever-increasing costs of healthcare expenses for small/medium-sized businesses.

“It’s very encouraging to have the opportunity to express ourselves openly on some of the issues that directly affect our business,” said Azadi.

The visit and roundtable discussion was coordinated by Omix-ADA and SEMA as a means of establishing an open dialog between SEMA and representatives in Washington.