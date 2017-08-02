Multi Parts’ SPARK Initiative Debuts New Website

Multi Parts’ SPARK Initiative marks its fourth year in 2017. Each year, the initiative aims to ignite interest in the business of the aftermarket among the next generation of executive leadership, and this year has evolved to better reflect its mission.

Programming additions like the Military and Veterans category in 2015, and this year’s inclusion of an industry advisory committee, have only strengthened SPARK’s benefit to students and SPARK volunteers alike, according to the organizers. As the 2017 program sets off, SPARK has unveiled a new, reimagined website at spark.multiparts.net/. The site is designed to engage student participants and industry members by providing easily accessible information on all things SPARK.

The site launches with a “SPARKLIGHT” on SPARK 2015 participant, Northwood University Student and United States Marine Benjamin Chad.

Qualified applicants for the 2017 program can apply by Aug. 15 for SPARK 2017.