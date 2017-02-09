Mitchell 1’s Ben Johnson To Present Industry Trends Session During 2017 ToolTech

Ben Johnson, director of product management for Mitchell 1, will present a session on “Industry Trends,” as well as moderate a panel discussion on emerging technologies, during Equipment & Tool Institute’s (ETI) ToolTech conference on Wednesday, April 26, in New Orleans. The Industry Trends session is scheduled for 1 p.m. and the panel discussion will take place at 2:15 p.m.

In the Industry Trends session, Johnson will give an overview of the industry and speak on related topics as he explores the technologies being developed and released across the globe. He will cover current and future technologies that vehicle manufacturers are investing in, key drivers for those technologies, as well as which technologies are gaining the most traction. Immediately following the session, Johnson will moderate a panel discussion, “The Effect of Emerging Technologies on the Aftermarket,” with representatives from diagnostic tool companies, national account service providers and independent service providers.

“I’m looking forward to presenting and participating in the conversation about trends and emerging technologies in the aftermarket during ToolTech,” said Johnson. “This is a hot topic in the industry right now when you look at how the business of servicing modern motor vehicles has changed dramatically in the last decade with the growing population of ‘connected’ vehicles. It’s going to be a lively discussion, with industry experts sharing their experience and insights from a variety of perspectives.”

As director of product management, Johnson is responsible for managing Mitchell 1’s portfolio of products for the car care industry. Since joining the company, he has overseen the launch of Mitchell 1’s flagship ProDemand repair information product, SureTrack

expert-based diagnostic information, TruckSeries repair information for Class 4-8 trucks, and enhancements to Manager SE, the company’s leading shop management system. Johnson maintains several ASE certifications and belongs to the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) International. He is immediate past president of the Equipment & Tool Institute (ETI) Executive Committee and serves on the Auto Care Association’s Technology Standards Committee and chairs the multi-association Telematics Task Force.

ToolTech focuses solely on automotive-related tool and equipment companies and the individuals at the forefront of the industry and technological advances. Attendees come to ToolTech to network with industry insiders, peers, OEM personnel, and meet with key companies in the marketplace. For more information on ToolTech or to register, visit <http://www.etools.org/ToolTech-2017.