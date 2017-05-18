MAPA Announces 2017 MAPA Educational Development Scholarship Fund Recipients

The Michigan Automotive Parts Association (MAPA) has announced the recipients of MAPA’s 2017 Educational Development Scholarship Fund, chosen by Lansing’s Capital Region Community Foundation. Three $1,000 scholarships were awarded, in addition to a $500 scholarship for the recipient of the 2017 Jud Morrison Memorial Achievement of Excellence Award.

The recipients include:

John Staiger IV – Sponsored by NAPA Port Huron located in Port Huron, Michigan. Staiger will be a sophomore enrolled at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida majoring in aerospace engineering in the fall of 2017.

Anna Shapland – Sponsored by Larry’s Auto Supply located in Saginaw, Michigan. Shapland will be a junior enrolled at Central Michigan University in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, majoring in English Literature and Psychology in the fall of 2017.

Brooke Peckham – Sponsored by Auto-Wares Group of Companies located in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Peckham will be a junior enrolled at Grand Rapids Community College in Grand Rapids, Michigan, in the fall of 2017 majoring in human resources management to support the growing car care Industry. Peckham’s MAPA Educational Development Scholarship Fund scholarship is in conjunction with the University of the Aftermarket Foundation, which supports careers within the automotive aftermarket industry field.

Derek Cheyne – Sponsored by Athens Auto Supply located in Athens, Michigan. Cheyne will be a freshman enrolled at Lyman Briggs College at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan, majoring in electrical engineering to pursue his passion and interest in the automotive industry. Cheyne was awarded the distinguished 2017 Jud Morrison Memorial Achievement of Excellence Award named in memory of MAPA co-founding father and past chairman of the board of directors, Justin Morrison. Cheyne’s academic achievements and outstanding community service record exemplifies the high standards and commitment to excellence that Jud Morrison stood for.

MAPA has allied its scholarship program with the Capital Region Community Foundation to enable MAPA’s charitable pursuits. Since the MAPA Educational Development Scholarship Fund program began in 1991, MAPA has awarded $71,500 to 76 students. To donate or get more information, call MAPA at 800-678-6272.