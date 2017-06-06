MACS Introduces Mobile A/C Diagnostics Application

The Mobile Air Conditioning Society (MACS) Worldwide has released the MACS Mobile A/C Diagnostics app powered by Shiftmobility for use on all mobile devices. The MACS app includes comprehensive mobile A/C and engine cooling system specifications for cars and light-duty trucks from 1960 to present; a library of heavy-duty vehicle specifications donated by MACS member companies; access to MACS training calendar and website; archived MACS ACTION magazines and service reports; MACS mobile A/C diagnostic checklists; and a MACS member supplier directory.

The MACS app is available only to MACS members in good standing. Each membership will receive one free download; and additional member downloads are $60, each annually.

The MACS app can be downloaded from the Google play or iTunes store and MACS members will receive a verification code within 24 hours. MACS members must search for the app title: MACS mobile A/C diagnostics.

“The MACS board of directors decided last fall to invest in a comprehensive mobile A/C diagnostic app to aid our members in the way they work today in their businesses,” explained Elvis Hoffpauir, MACS president and chief operating officer. “One MACS app download is free to our members and provides greater efficiencies for service and repair, especially the comprehensive specifications library.”

“Powered by SHIFTMobility’s innovative automotive platform and connected service network, MACS members gain a powerful new tool with the introduction of the MACS app. Our platform provides the infrastructure to seamlessly connect, monitor and transfer diagnostic data between vehicles, service networks and anything in between. With SHIFTMobility, the MACS organization can leverage the power of mobile connectivity to drive value, agility and deep insight – all at the speed of now,” said Pavana Jain, CEO and co-founder of SHIFTMobility.

A comprehensive overview of the functionality of the MACS Mobile A/C Diagnostics App can be found on the MACS website at macsw.org under the “Join MACS” tab.

To learn more about MACS Worldwide, visit its website at macsw.org.