Legends To ‘Rock’ SEMA Banquet

Legendary musicians Jimmie Vaughan, Billy Gibbons, Jeff Beck and Michael Anthony will be the featured entertainment at the SEMA Industry Awards Banquet on Nov. 2 in Las Vegas.

The SEMA Industry Awards Banquet is the automotive specialty-equipment market’s premier awards ceremony where industry excellence and achievements are celebrated. Held annually on Thursday evening during the week of the SEMA Show, the event is one of the industry’s largest galas, attended by nearly 3,000 automotive icons, professionals and celebrities.

“This is an extremely exciting opportunity to see four legendary musicians who are all ‘car guys’ play together at the SEMA Industry Awards Banquet,” said Chris Kersting, SEMA president and CEO. “It’s a rare, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity available only to show attendees.”

The four musicians will be backed by Vaughan’s Tilt-A-Whirl Band. While each is respected for his individual notable music contributions, they also are well-known as hot rod enthusiasts and each has an enviable stable of rods and customs.

Tickets are available to SEMA showgoers and include a formal sit-down dinner. The program also includes the announcement of the SEMA Person of the Year, Manufacturer of the Year, WD of the Year, Manufacturers’ Rep Agency of the Year and Gen III of the Year and tributes to this year’s SEMA Hall of Fame inductees: GiGi Carleton, Doug Evans, and Barry Meguiar.

All SEMA Show exhibitors qualify to obtain a limited number of free tickets to the banquet, while tickets also can be purchased by any showgoer at semashow.com/awards-banquet.