Jeff Cox Named AMRA Vice President

The Automotive Maintenance and Repair Association (AMRA) has announced the addition of Jeff Cox to the AMRA/MAP staff. He joins the association in the newly created position of vice president, where he will be developing and driving the overall strategy, including new member recruitment and current member engagement/support and marketing. For the past several years, Cox represented Bridgestone on the AMRA technical committee and has been a co-chair for the past four years, where he has been instrumental in leading and facilitating the meetings.

“We are excited to add someone with Jeff’s extensive experience and industry credentials to the AMRA staff,” said Al Wheeler, chairman of AMRA. “He truly is [part of] the next generation of industry leaders and will be a great asset as we build out the next chapter of serving our members at AMRA.”

Prior to joining AMRA/MAP, Cox worked in several leadership roles within marketing and education for Bridgestone, where he had a positive track record for driving sales and profit. Prior to joining Bridgestone, he held various positions, including as an instructor to the academic dean in post‐secondary education.

Cox earned a bachelor’s degree in automotive technology from Southern Illinois University and master’s degree in organizational leadership from Lewis University. He also is an ASE Master Certified Technician.