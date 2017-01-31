Financial/Financial News
January 31, 2017 11:29 am

ITW Reports Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year 2016 Results

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

View bio

Next Step Program Offers Young Professionals Scholarships

Dana Recognized As A Top Workplace

NHTSA Denies AEB Petition For Rulemaking

Registration Opens For 2017 ACPN Knowledge Exchange Conference

MEMA Study Shows Automotive Parts Manufacturing Job Increases Of Nearly 19 Percent

Registration Now Open For MEMA 2017 Legislative Summit And Technology Fair

US Motor Works Recognized With Shipping Award From Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance

Spectra Premium Industries And Jean-François Dumoulin Announce 2-Year Partnership

Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation Reports Record Golf Outing Results

Roush Yates Engines Recognized By The AVA Digital Awards

Illinois Tool ITW- LogoIllinois Tool Works Inc. has reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results.

“The fourth quarter closed out a year of record financial performance and strong execution by the ITW team. In 2016, we grew EPS 11 percent, improved operating margin by 110 basis points to an all-time high of 22.5 percent and increased after tax return on invested capital 170 basis points to a record 22.1 percent,” said E. Scott Santi, chairman and CEO. “Throughout 2016, we continued to invest in our businesses to sustain above-market organic growth, strengthened our highly differentiated business portfolio and returned more than $2.8 billion of surplus capital to shareholders. We continue to work hard to push our performance to best-in-class levels, and we are well-positioned to deliver continued progress and strong results in 2017.”

Fourth-quarter GAAP earnings were $1.45 per share, an increase of 18 percent versus the fourth quarter of 2015. Foreign currency translation reduced EPS by 2 percent year-on-year. Revenue grew 4 percent year-on-year to $3.4 billion. Organic revenue increased 2 percent while the 2016 acquisition of Engineered Fasteners & Components (EF&C) added 4 percent to revenue. Foreign currency translation reduced revenue by 2 percent year-on-year and Product Line Simplification (PLS) reduced revenue by approximately 1 percent.

During the fourth quarter the company recorded a net EPS benefit of 6 cents per share, related to a dividend distribution from its investment in Wilsonart, which was partially offset by one-time charges related to two small divestitures. Excluding these non-recurring items, fourth quarter earnings were $1.39 per share, an increase of 13 percent versus the prior year.

Operating income was $742 million and operating margin for the quarter was 21.8 percent, an increase of 110 basis points year-on-year. Excluding the margin dilution from the 2016 acquisition of EF&C, operating margin was 22.2 percent, an increase of 150 basis points year-on-year with 130 basis points of margin expansion coming from Enterprise Initiatives. Fourth-quarter net income was $507 million and the company converted 117 percent of net income to free cash flow.

Organic revenue growth was positive in five of seven segments: 7 percent in Automotive OEM, 3 percent in Food Equipment and Construction Products, 2 percent in Polymers & Fluids, 1 percent in Specialty Products with Test & Measurement/Electronics flat and a decline of 8 percent in Welding.

Full-year 2016 GAAP earnings were $5.70 per share, an increase of 11 percent. Total revenue increased 1 percent to $13.6 billion with organic growth of 1 percent. The acquisition of EF&C increased revenue 2 percent. Foreign currency translation reduced revenue by 2 percent.

Full-year operating margin was 22.5 percent, up 110 basis points versus 2015, or up 140 basis points to 22.8 percent excluding the margin dilution impact from EF&C. ITW converted 100 percent of net income to free cash flow for the year and generated 22.1 percent after-tax return on invested capital. For the full year, ITW paid $821 million in dividends to shareholders and repurchased $2 billion of its own shares.

Full-Year and First Quarter 2017 Guidance

ITW is reaffirming its 2017 full-year performance expectations. The company expects 2017 earnings to be in the range of $6 to $6.20 per share with organic growth of 1.5 to 3.5 percent.  The company expects first quarter 2017 earnings to be in the range of $1.39 to $1.49 per share with organic growth of 1 to 2 percent. The company expects operating margin to exceed 22.5 percent.

Show Full Article