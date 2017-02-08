Industry ‘Celebrities’ Record Promotional Videos On Behalf Of Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation  

Two popular automotive “celebrities,” legendary car designer Chip Foose, star of “Overhaulin'” and Dennis Gage, star of “My Classic Car,” recently recorded promotional videos for the Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation (AACF).

Carson Lev, president of Redphin Productions, exclusive representative for Chip Foose, said “Chip and I proudly support and applaud the important work of the Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation. We were happy to lend Chip’s voice to this worthy cause.” Lev went on to say “AACF provides resources, guidance and financial support in times of illnesses and unexpected catastrophes to our friends and families in this great industry we love so much.”

Gage added his thoughts, “One of the great things about this industry is that it’s like an extended family, and we genuinely care about the people in it and want to help those when they need it most. The AACF provides a way to focus this good will and generosity to get resources to those when they have nowhere else to turn. They’re truly an inspiring group, and I was honored to help raise the awareness of the fantastic work they do.”

Joel Ayres, AACF Executive Director, stated, “The fact that these busy and popular celebrities would take the time to record these public service ads in their studios, shows the character of each man and the generous hearts that can be found in our industry.”

The videos will be used at AACF events and presentations, shown during industry events like AAPEX/SEMA, and made available for public consumption via the Foundation website at aacfi.org.