Event Coverage/Fix Auto
August 8, 2017 12:56 pm

Fix Auto Launches Workshop Series Focused On Operational Excellence

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

View bio

Jim Moss Memorial Scholarship Awarded To Jacqueline Hower

Bosch Expands Rotating Machine And Braking Lines To Cover Nearly 6M Vehicles

Intel Completes Tender Offer For Mobileye

Automotive Aftermarket Riders’ Club Seeks Sponsors, Riders For Its 'Ride For The Future'

NAPA Auto Parts Offers Promotion On Latest Industrial Maintenance Coatings

Ziebart International Names New Director Of US Retail Operations

DEI Hosts Local Cruise-In

Minimizer CEO Craig Kruckeberg Named Finalist For Award

AAM Announces Wendell Chavous NASCAR Sponsorship

Brian Bender Announces Retirement From SBI, Tom DeBlasis To Succeed As President

Fix Auto USA announced the next step in the evolution of its operational platform. Developed with input from Franchise Partners, this event deviates from the traditional Fix Auto USA annual conference and has been titled as Fix Auto’s “Workshop Series.” The inaugural event will be hosted from Sept. 23-25 in Los Angeles.

The invitation-only event focuses entirely on providing franchise partners and their senior staff with real-world operational techniques that can be easily implemented, monitored and leveraged. Sessions in the inaugural event will cover flawless execution, building and maintaining high-performance teams, continuous improvement and other operational takeaways. Presenters from within and outside the collision repair industry will be leading the workshop sessions.

“As our system-wide strong performance indicates our entire network is committed to providing consumers and our insurance customers with high-quality repairs in a timely manner,” said Fix Auto USA President and CEO Paul Gange. “Our culture is deeply rooted in continuous improvement and taking our collective performance to an even higher level. For that reason, we are launching this new event and I’m looking forward to providing our shops with cutting edge operational tools and techniques.”

Show Full Article