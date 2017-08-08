Fix Auto Launches Workshop Series Focused On Operational Excellence

Fix Auto USA announced the next step in the evolution of its operational platform. Developed with input from Franchise Partners, this event deviates from the traditional Fix Auto USA annual conference and has been titled as Fix Auto’s “Workshop Series.” The inaugural event will be hosted from Sept. 23-25 in Los Angeles.

The invitation-only event focuses entirely on providing franchise partners and their senior staff with real-world operational techniques that can be easily implemented, monitored and leveraged. Sessions in the inaugural event will cover flawless execution, building and maintaining high-performance teams, continuous improvement and other operational takeaways. Presenters from within and outside the collision repair industry will be leading the workshop sessions.

“As our system-wide strong performance indicates our entire network is committed to providing consumers and our insurance customers with high-quality repairs in a timely manner,” said Fix Auto USA President and CEO Paul Gange. “Our culture is deeply rooted in continuous improvement and taking our collective performance to an even higher level. For that reason, we are launching this new event and I’m looking forward to providing our shops with cutting edge operational tools and techniques.”