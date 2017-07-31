Faurecia Wins Altair Enlighten Award For Adaptive Valve Technology

Faurecia was awarded the Altair Enlighten Award for its Adaptive Valve technology today at the annual Management Briefing Seminars, hosted by the Center for Automotive Research. The Enlighten Award is the industry’s only award that promotes and celebrates innovation in automotive lightweighting.

Faurecia’s Adaptive Valve enables the use of smaller silencers to achieve benchmark noise, vibration and harshness (NVH), and reduces exhaust mass by up to 30 percent. By canceling the low frequencies generated by cylinder deactivation, the Adaptive Valve enables this fuel-saving technology without the driver hearing any cues that the engine has changed from eight cylinders to four, making it a one-of-a-kind technology.

“We are extremely proud of this honor and for being recognized as an industry leader in lightweighting,” said Dave DeGraaf, president of Faurecia Clean Mobility North America. “This technology is the result of hard work, dedication and creativity on behalf of our Faurecians, and I hope this will inspire others to continue innovating and excelling as we drive forward as an industry.”

The Adaptive Valve also won Automotive News’ PACE Award in 2016.