Everco Heavy Duty Introduces Complete Air Conditioning Repair Kits

Everco Heavy Duty has announced the release of 67 air conditioning (A/C) repair kits for the heavy-duty market. The company says this new concept is designed to help technicians increase profits and reduce the number of comebacks.

“When an A/C compressor fails, metal debris can contaminate the entire system,” said Ron Miller, product marketing manager, Everco Heavy Duty. “In most cases, components such as the evaporator and condenser can be flushed clean, but all other components must be replaced. Our new Everco Heavy Duty kits include everything that technicians need to do the job right, the first time.”

Each Everco Heavy Duty kit contains all of the components needed for a complete A/C repair in one box, including a new premium A/C compressor, filter drier, expansion device, premium oil and all gaskets and O-rings. The kits come with a best-in-class, one year or 100,000-mile warranty.

Everco Heavy Duty A/C repair kits are available for:

Freightliner (1994-2014)

International / Navistar (1997-2012)

Kenworth (1995-2012)

Mack (1993-2015)

Peterbilt (1995-2012)

Volvo (1996-2010)

To learn more, contact [email protected] or visit EvercoHD.com.