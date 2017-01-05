Early Bird Registration Open For Automotive Communication Council’s Annual Conference

Early-bird registration is now available for the 2017 Automotive Communications Council (ACC) annual conference in Nashville, Tennessee. Held at the Renaissance Nashville Hotel, the ACC event will kick off with an opening ‘Go Local’ reception on April 10, and a full day of conference sessions on April 11 and 12. All ACC members and non-members are welcome.

“The ACC events team has organized an exciting and educational event that’s sure to inspire attendees about our great industry,” said Jacki Lutz, Schrader International marketing coordinator and co-chair of the Meetings & Events track. “We believe our jam-packed, entertaining agenda is perfect for marketing and communications professionals at all levels of the auto care industry.”

Agenda highlights will be announced soon. The event will feature marketing and communications content focused on digital best practices, emerging technologies and the always-popular shop owner panel, as well as marketing ideas that work in the real world. Networking opportunities will encourage interaction with marketing peers, and all events are inspired by Nashville’s local culture and history.

The early-bird registration fee is $450 for ACC members, and $550 for non-members. After March 3, the conference fee will increase by $100.

Membership in ACC is available to marketing and communication professionals at all levels throughout the auto care industry. Hotel reservations should be booked directly with the hotel, accessible at: Renaissance Nashville Hotel.

The guaranteed rate of $209 per night is only available through March 17, and is applicable both 1-day before and 1-day after the conference dates. After 6 p.m. ET on March 17, the reduced rate will no longer be available.

For more information or to register, visit the ACC website. Information also is on Facebook, under the Automotive Communications Council page.