‘CURT Group’ Announced As New Name For CURT Family Of Brands

CURT, a manufacturer of U.S.-made towing products and truck accessories, has unveiled “CURT Group” as its new corporate name. The new name is part of a developing brand strategy that will help distinguish the company’s individual brand identities, while communicating its effectiveness as a unified family of brands, says CURT Group.

Rock Lambert, CEO of CURT Group, stated, “CURT has always stood for excellence in our products and our associates. As we’ve grown and acquired new companies, that culture has been extended to our new teammates and always to our customers. No matter who our customer is or which product line they’re buying – trailer hitches, grille guards, running boards – they can expect the same industry-leading quality, service and user experience.”

CURT Group encompasses CURT, ARIES, LUVERNE Truck Equipment and RETRAC. Each of these brands offers unique products and appeals to different consumer preferences. Under the umbrella of CURT Group, they will maintain their separate identities and continue to specialize in their own unique product categories.

As a unified family of brands, CURT Group offers each customer the same level of service and support to drive their success. The unity of CURT Group enables more American-based manufacturing capabilities, driving innovation and quality in our products.

For more information, go to curtgroup.com, and view a message from the CEO here.