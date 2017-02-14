CRP Automotive Introduces New Rein Automotive Cooling System Replacement Parts

CRP Automotive has introduced new applications within its Rein Automotive Cooling System Program. The new program provides shops and technicians a full assortment of cooling system replacement parts, featuring coolant hoses, water pumps and kits, expansion tanks, thermostats and thermostat assemblies, reservoir caps and sensor kits for popular and high replacement European vehicle applications.

Rein Automotive coolant hoses are designed as direct replacement for OE hoses and hose assemblies and feature the same configurations and fittings as OE. Hose kits with a pre-installed OE temperature sensor also are offered.

A new addition to the Rein Automotive brand is a program of European application water pumps and kits. Partnering with Dolz, a Spanish water pump manufacturer, these water pumps use only the highest-quality components, says the company. Bearings match the OE design as well as materials for minimal thermal expansion and low noise performance. The internal seals are silicon carbide used for high-pressure resistance. OE-quality gaskets are used to prevent leakage after installation. Several water pumps and water pump kits are offered and backed with a 4-year/50,000-mile warranty.

Rein Automotive Coolant Expansion Tanks and Caps are designed to deliver reliable performance under thousands of heat cycles and contain no regrind plastic. They are made from 100 percent virgin plastic to ensure a long service life. Some are available as kits that include the tank, coolant level sensor and cap.

A range of Rein Automotive thermostats and thermostat assemblies support the water pump offering and match the temperature rating of the OE to keep vehicles running at optimum performance.

Rein Automotive sensors for temperature and fluid level include many genuine OE parts. The company says they are easy to install, as the sensor kits come with the gasket and retaining clip to ensure a complete job.