May 26, 2017

Connected CARS Provides High-Level Look At New Vehicle Technology

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) held its first Connected CARS event May 18-19 in Detroit. The event provided an in-depth look at the technical aspects of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The event featured 108 attendees, including shop owners, technicians, educators, engineers and industry VIPs interested in rapidly evolving vehicle technology and testing. Trainers included:

  • Greg Potter, ETI, and Bob Gruszczynski, VW, scan-tool protocols
  • Mohan Sethi, MAHLE Aftermarket, secure diagnostics
  • Debra Bezinna, Ann Arbor Connected Vehicle Test Environment, University of Michigan (interviewed by Robert Redding Jr., ASA’s Washington, D.C., representative), vehicle-to-vehicle communications
  • Dave Hobbs, Delphi, Radar, LiDar, Sonar and camera-based sensors
  • Jason Ross, Volkswagen, driver-assist systems
  • Scott Bolt, MAHLE, new vehicle network architecture
  • Tarek Taleb, GM, CAN network diagnosis software
  • Jim Luyckx, Snap-on, diagnostics by thermal imaging
  • Steve Zach, Bosch, ADAS calibration and alignment

Dan Risley, ASA president and executive director, said, “ASA is committed to providing industry-leading technology and telematics programs to our members and the industry. This program is a first of its kind. Attendees left armed with more knowledge and information on the most current and future ADAS technology than 90 percent of those repairing vehicles in the automotive industry today.”

Sponsors included ASA, NAPA AutoCare, Advanced Professional, The Group, AutoZone and the entire event was hosted by the Auto Alliance.

“Comments and enthusiasm from Connected CARS attendees and presenters exceeded my expectations,” said event organizer Donny Seyfer. “The presentations were spot-on. I’m not sure who was more impressive – our presenters or their audience. But I do know this was an amazing technical networking opportunity.”

