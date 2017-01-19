Claritas’ PRIZM Premier Data Now Integrated Into IMR Consumer Automotive Research

IMR Inc.’s syndicated consumer automotive research tracking study (CCAMS) will now include data from Claritas’ PRIZM Premier segmentation system, to enable automotive companies and their marketing and advertising firms to better reach the consumers they care about the most.

“We’ve enhanced our automotive consumer quarterly tracking study by integrating data from Claritas’ PRIZM Premier segmentation system. This integration is the first-of-its-kind in the automotive industry,” said Bill Thompson, president of IMR Inc. “With the integration of PRIZM Premier, we’ve extended what we know about automotive parts and service consumers and now have unique insight into their lifestyles, attitudes, media behavior, shopping behavior and much more.”

IMR CCAMS+PRIZM supplies detailed consumer insights from actual automotive parts and services category purchasers. This study tracks more than 200 automotive parts, chemicals and services and can now be segmented by 68 PRIZM Premier segments as well as by many other automotive specific segments like DIY and DIFM categories; various auto parts stores and retailers; professional service outlets, including national repair chains and dealerships, vehicle make, vehicle age and more.

“Together, CCAMS and PRIZM Premier can define your key customers at a level of granularity that has never been available in the auto industry,” added Thompson. “These insights will give IMR customers a definitive competitive advantage in the marketplace.”

To learn more about IMR Inc. and its CCAMS+PRIZM Premier research offering, call 800-654-1079, visit AutomotiveResearch.com or connect with IMR on Facebook or Twitter.