Champion Brands To Launch Modern Muscle Motor Oils

Champion Brands LLC, a developer of racing and performance products, has unveiled a new line of motor oils specifically formulated to maximize the demands of today’s high-performance street vehicles.

Champion Modern Muscle Motor Oils (CMM) are licensed by the American Petroleum Institute (API) with viscosity grades of 5W-30, 0W-40 and 5W-50. These motor oils will fit most types of modern vehicles, including high-performance turbo-charged engines, supercharged gasoline engines and multi-valve fuel-injected engines found in today’s street performance cars and trucks, plus OEM “Crate Motors” that recommend an API/SN licensed motor oil or that need to meet or exceed DEXOS 1:2010 (ver.1) and DEXOS 1:2015 (ver.2).

Debuting this fall, CMM Motor Oils will provide outstanding levels of fuel economy performance, cleaning power and engine protection, even during extended oil change intervals, according to Champion Brands. The company says these high-performance oils are proven to significantly reduce wear and viscosity breakdown due to advancements in additive engineering.

CMM Motor Oils utilize Champion’s “Blue E.T.” (Enhanced Technology) racing additive, and Champion’s TVS (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) performance additive. The company says these proprietary technologies deliver unmatched film strength at high temperature, better piston ring seal for maximum compression and increase horsepower and torque in most engines.

These premium mixtures of synthetic base fluids and additives are designed to provide maximum durability and protection from wear and viscosity breakdown by including special lubricity modifiers and premium anti-wear additives.