July 12, 2017 1:09 pm

BB&T Capital Markets’ Joe Sparacino Wins The M&A Advisor’s 2017 Emerging Leaders Award

The M&A Advisor recently announced the winners of its 2017 Emerging Leaders Awards. Joe Sparacino, managing director and head of BB&T Capital Markets‘ Automotive Aftermarket group, was named among winners in the Dealmakers category.

“This recognition of Joe is very well-deserved and is a testament to the success he’s had leading our Automotive Aftermarket practice for the past two years,” said Bruce Kelleher, managing director and head of investment banking at BB&T Capital Markets.

In 2015, BB&T Capital Markets’ managing directors Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb were awarded The M&A Advisor’s sixth annual 40 Under 40 Dealmakers of the Year. In 2012, BB&T Capital Markets was awarded Cross-Border Deal of the Year for the sale of Marshall Miller & Associates to Cardno Ltd., and also in 2008, for serving as adviser to Dimensions International Inc. in its sale to Fortune 100 company Honeywell International.

The M&A Advisor, known globally for its recognition of leading M&A, financing and turnaround professionals, created this award to promote mentorship and professional development among emerging business leaders. Sparacino was chosen for his accomplishments and expertise from a pool of nominees by an independent judging panel of distinguished business leaders.

For more details and a complete list of this year’s winners, click here.

