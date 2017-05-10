Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation To Host 27th Annual Golf Outing During Industry Week In Las Vegas  

Once again this year the Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation (AACF) will be hosting its annual All-Industry Golf Outing to kick-off Industry Week in Las Vegas just prior to the start of the AAPEX/SEMA shows. The event will take place on Monday, Oct. 30 just off The Strip at the Las Vegas Country Club, with a “shotgun” start at 8:30 a.m. All proceeds help fund the Foundation’s work as the industry’s only charitable organization dedicated to helping aftermarket industry workers at their most critical time of need.

“Our Golf Committee is amazing,” said Foundation Director Joel Ayres. “They work tirelessly in a volunteer capacity to organize the biggest and most well-executed golf event our industry has ever known.” This event sells out every year and is organized by a committee consisting of industry leaders.

“The Golf Committee is proud to put forth this effort on behalf of the Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation,” said Committee Chairman Andy Dudash. “We’ve had tremendous support from so many wonderful companies across our industry. It’s just an honor to pull it all together for them and to see everybody gather to have a good time in support of a great cause.”

Due to increased awareness and expanded coverage into all facets of the aftermarket industry, the AACF is now helping record numbers of people in need, supporting more cases than ever before. But, as the mission grows and the far-reaching aid expands, so does the need for more contributions and support from our industry.

“This is the foundation’s single-largest event of the year,” said committee member Lynn Parker, “And, it’s a time when industry leaders can gather at a beautiful outdoor location in Las Vegas to take a short break from competing in business and put their collective efforts into supporting this great cause.”

In addition to the golf tournament, the event also includes a continental breakfast and award luncheon just prior to and after the golf outing. There’s also a pre-event reception, held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Sunday Oct. 29, also at the Las Vegas Country Club. In addition, there will be a chance to win a new car by making a “hole in one” at select Par 3’s. The golf outing and all event sponsorship opportunities are open to all industry participants. If you do not golf, still consider becoming an event sponsor.

To learn more about sponsoring at this event, simply go to the Foundation’s website at aacfi.org/golf. While there, read more about the AACF to better understand the work they do and the families and individuals they’ve helped.

In closing, Ayres had this to say, “This is truly a special organization. The cause is one that applies directly to those working in the automotive aftermarket, our own industry family. The tournament’s fundraising greatly contributes to our continuing efforts to achieve industry-wide awareness and let people know that the Foundation is there to help in times of urgent need. This is truly the industry taking care of its own.”