Auto Value And Bumper To Bumper Go ‘Full Throttle’ At Bondurant With 50 Road Warrior Weekend Guests

Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper have welcomed 50 Road Warrior Weekend grand-prize winners and guests from across the United States and Canada to the Bob Bondurant School of High Performance Driving in Phoenix.

“We are thrilled to be dropping the green flag on this trip,” said JC Washbish, director of marketing at the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance. “We have the best customers in the industry, and we are fortunate to spend this week with a bunch of lucky winners.”

Yesterday, the group enjoyed an exclusive reception at the Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino before going full throttle the next two full days on the Bondurant track. The group also will visit the Rawhide western town for ax throwing, a sharp shooters show and a special cowboy’s dinner sponsored by the Gates Corp.

The Road Warrior Weekend technician promotion ran from March 1 through April 30. The grand-prize winners received an entry into the sweepstakes with each $150 order of products from a select group of sponsors. There were more than 120,000 entries during the promotional period.

