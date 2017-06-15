Auto Care Association Releases Digital Auto Care Factbook 2018 And Digital Auto Care Factbook & Lang Annual 2018

The Auto Care Association has announced the release of its leading online publications: the Digital Auto Care Factbook 2018 and the Digital Auto Care Factbook & Lang Annual 2018.

In this 27th edition, readers will find:

An updated summary of “Key Economic Indicators 2013-‘17” by Northwood University;

New! An extended Industry Forecast through 2020 by IHS Markit;

An extended Industry Forecast through 2020 by IHS Markit; An updated Program and Retail Distribution Summary by Babcox Media;

An updated “Global Automotive Aftermarket Review” by Jefferies;

New! Profiles for DIY-DIFM Consumers, and updated Replacement Rates by IMR;

Profiles for DIY-DIFM Consumers, and updated Replacement Rates by IMR; New! Insights into Delayed Maintenance, Diagnostic Trouble Codes (DTC Telematics) by IMR;

Insights into Delayed Maintenance, Diagnostic Trouble Codes (DTC Telematics) by IMR; Updated U.S. New and Total Vehicle Registrations by IHS Markit;

An updated Hybrid Vehicles Summary by IHS Markit;

Updated “U.S. and Global Aftermarket Dynamics” by Northwood University;

Updated Global Registration summary by IHS Markit;

An update on the Canadian Automotive Aftermarket recap by DesRosiers; and

New! Overview of two new reports on Mexico and China.

“The auto care industry is going through rapid transformation on multiple fronts,” said Bill Hanvey, president and CEO, Auto Care Association. “From the change in parts demand due to an aging vehicle population and new vehicle technology, to changes in distribution though industry consolidation and e-commerce, the trends in the industry are forming and changing at a dizzying pace. The Auto Care Association has conducted months of research to deliver our members the most pertinent data they can use to make key business decisions, for the 27th year in a row.”

The online format allows readers to turn pages with the click of the mouse, locate data with the comprehensive “word search” feature and print a copy of the entire publication.

The Digital Auto Care Factbook contains:

Key economic indicators

Channel forecast model

Financial profiles, acquisition and merger activities

DIY consumer and vehicle demographics

Replacement rates for motor vehicle parts and jobs

Information on key auto care segments

U.S. motor vehicle registrations, operating costs and miles traveled

State summary statistics

Global economic and automotive data including vehicle registrations by country

U.S. trade data for selected motor vehicle products and top ranked import – export countries

Information on the Canadian, Mexican and Chinese auto care industries

The Lang Annual section contains:

Sales volume analysis of 80 key products

Service market product volume by major type of service outlet

DIY product volume by major type of retail outlet

Number of jobbers in the U.S. and by geographic area

Distribution analysis by five major channels

Changes in vehicle mix

Bay population by major service outlet groups

Analysis of growth by major auto care segment: Service market DIY market Domestic vehicle market Foreign vehicle market Distribution channels Vehicle type

Forecasts of key auto care trends, including: Domestic and foreign share of light vehicles Average age of foreign and domestic light vehicles



Auto Care Association members this week received a complimentary copy of the Digital Auto Care Factbook 2018 as a member benefit, along with three guest passes. While members can purchase additional copies at $450, the non-member price is $1,750. The Digital Auto Care Factbook & Lang Annual 2018 also is available for $895 to Auto Care Association members and $2,695 for non-members. To order any of these digital publications, visit autocare.org/factbook2018 or contact member services at 301-654-6664.