Auto Care Association Partners With University Of North Florida To Promote Industry Jobs And Careers

The Auto Care Association announced it is partnering with the University of North Florida (UNF) in Jacksonville, Florida, as the next step in its program to engage and attract college-aged students. Auto Care Careers staff and member volunteers are working with UNF’s Coggin College of Business to promote the auto care industry as a highly desirable career choice. The Princeton Review has named the Coggin College of Business one of the nation’s “Best Business Schools” every year for the past decade.

The centerpiece of the UNF outreach effort is an internship fair scheduled for March 1. The Auto Care Association is coordinating efforts to represent the auto care industry at the fair and is looking for member companies to participate alongside the association.

In addition to the internship fair, the association will host a lunch-and-learn mixer for UNF business school students on Feb. 28. This event gives the auto care industry unique access to students who are actively seeking internship opportunities.

Students from a variety of relevant majors will be present at all events, including: accounting, economics, finance, financial services, international business, management, marketing, and transportation and logistics.

Member participants will be encouraged to promote the merits of their companies, interview students and even fill open internship slots for summer 2017. This will be a very hands-on experience. There is no cost to attend this event. However, if companies would like to have their own table at the internship fair, there is a $150 fee.

Members interested in participating in the UNF outreach program should contact Katy McQuiston at katy.mcquiston@autocare.org by Feb. 15.