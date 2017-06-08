APRA Introduces SocialLink Mobile App

APRA has announced a new benefit exclusively for members: the APRA SocialLink mobile app.

“In the past, APRA members were able to interact with the other members of the association through our events, print directory or on their desktop,” said Scott Parker, APRA association manager. “Now, the APRA SocialLink provides members a powerful new tool to stay connected with industry information and contacts while they are on the go. In the entire remanufacturing industry, only APRA members have access to a mobile app to grow their business.”

This mobile app makes it easy for members to interact and engage on-the-go with the entire APRA network of members. Right from any mobile device, members can easily connect with other members, engage in discussions, receive relevant industry updates and grow their industry network.

APRA SocialLink also includes specialized forums to interact. The top value of the APRA SocialLink is the “Search Community” feature of the App, according to the group.

Members can easily search by an individual’s name or a company name to search the association’s database of more than 2,000 industry leaders. Members can email or call the contact right from the app. In addition, members can add business colleagues to their own personal connection list. Contact information for all members is always up-to-date because it is directly connected to the APRA database and includes new member information as soon as they join.

There are many additional features from APRA SocialLink that provide value to members, including the latest news, a networking feed, membership renewal options and more.

To get started with APRA SocialLink, search and download “SocialLink” in the app store or on Google Play, login with your username and password and connect.