APC Automotive Technologies Names Doug Wolma As President Of Its AP Emissions Technologies Division

APC Automotive Technologies LLC has appointed Doug Wolma as president of its AP Emissions Technologies (AP Exhaust) division. In this role, Wolma will be responsible for leading AP Exhaust and all of its operations. Wolma is replacing Mike Barto, who is retiring from AP Exhaust.

“I am thrilled to have someone of Doug’s expertise join AP Exhaust,” said Hugh Charvat, CEO of APC. “He has a diverse and successful track record leading automotive manufacturing and distribution organizations with 20 years of experience exclusively in the aftermarket. His leadership will be instrumental in continuing to deliver upon our strategies that ultimately ensure AP Exhaust’s commitment to the emissions control space and customer service leadership in the aftermarket.”

Charvat continued, “I would also like to thank Mike Barto for his outstanding work at AP Exhaust and Eastern Manufacturing over the past few years.”

“Doug brings some big business experience but has a real entrepreneurial spirit to go with that,” said Vange Proimos who is on the APC board and is the founder of AP Exhaust. “I am looking forward to working with him to grow this great company.”

Speaking on his appointment, Wolma noted, “I am excited to become a part of the AP team. The company has continued to clearly distinguish itself as one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of emission control components in the automotive aftermarket. I look forward to ensuring that our customers receive the high-quality products they’ve come to expect and the best-in-class service and support that differentiates AP Exhaust from other companies.”

Before his appointment at AP Exhaust, Wolma was the vice president and general manager of the global aftermarket for Dana Inc. In that role, he was responsible for all aspects of Dana’s global aftermarket including off highway, commercial vehicle and light vehicle product categories.

Wolma also spent eight years with Meritor as general manager global aftermarket operations and remanufacturing. He was responsible for a portfolio that included all makes of commercial vehicle brakes, axles, transmissions and steering gears. Prior to Meritor, Wolma held several executive positions over a 14-year period at Detroit Diesel, managing Axle Alliance Corp. (AAC) and Detroit Diesel Remanufacturing Corp.

Wolma holds a Master of Science degree from Central Michigan University and a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from Michigan Technological University. He also has served as vice chair on board of the Motor & Equipment Remanufacturers Association.