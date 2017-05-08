Air Lift Co. Named One of ‘West Michigan’s Best & Brightest’

Air Lift Co. has announced that they have been selected as one of “West Michigan’s Best & Brightest Companies to Work For.” This award is given to companies whose approach to human resources is established as thoughtful and innovative.

The “Best and Brightest Companies to Work For” program that provides the business community the opportunity to gain recognition, showcase their best practices and demonstrate why they are an ideal place for their current and future employees to work. This national program celebrated companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community.

All entries were evaluated by an independent research firm, measured and compared based on various categories. These categories include Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment, Selection and Orientation; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity and Inclusion; Work-Life Balance; Community Initiatives; and Strategic Company Performance.

The list was announced in late March and the winners are featured online here. Air Lift Co. representatives attended the “West Michigan’s Best & Brightest Companies to Work For” symposium and awards program on Wednesday, May 3, at the JW Marriott in downtown Grand Rapids.

Air Lift was named a winner in the Medium Business category, with 101-300 employees, and, at the awards program, they competed for the remaining 13 elite awards. These awards are given to the companies who were found to exceed expectations in each of the categories of comparison. An overall winner also will be announced as the “Best of the Best Overall.”

“We’re very proud to be named one of ‘West Michigan’s Best & Brightest Companies to Work For,'” said Mary Cook, human resources director. “Everything we do at Air Lift is done with the vision of creating better lives. Receiving this award reaffirms our commitment to operating with integrity, respect, continual improvement and customer focus as we move forward.”