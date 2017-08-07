Manufacturing/Toyo Tires
August 7, 2017 12:30 pm

Toyo Tires Announces ‘Climbkhana’ Sweepstakes

Toyo Tires has announced the start of the Toyo Tires “Climbkhana” sweepstakes. One winner will receive the Toyo Tires Climbkhana Experience, which includes two round-trip flights to Los Angeles, hotel accommodations and two tickets to meet Ken Block at the Petersen Automotive Museum on Sept. 24, in Los Angeles.

The winner and a guest will attend an exclusive event supported by Microsoft and Hoonigan at The Petersen to watch the world premiere of “Climbkhana,” an action-filled video starring Block piloting his “Hoonicorn RTR V2” Ford Mustang up Colorado’s 14,115-foot Pike’s Peak. The 1,400-hp “Hoonicorn” relied on Toyo Proxes R888R tires to make the ascent up the winding mountain in the video.

The sweepstakes will end at 11:59 p.m. PST on Aug. 31. For official rules, entry information and a chance to win, go to Petersen.org/Climbkhana.

For more information about the full line of tires for cars, trucks and outdoor adventure vehicles, go to toyotires.com.

