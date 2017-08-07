Manufacturing/Tint World,
August 7, 2017 12:49 pm

Tint World Teams Up With Keystone Automotive Operations Inc.

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers, a provider of auto accessory and window tinting, has formed a distribution partnership with Keystone Automotive Operations Inc. to provide customers with more specialty automotive aftermarket options.

“This partnership is a great opportunity for our stores and our customers,” said Charles Bonfiglio, CEO of Tint World. “Keystone has one of the most comprehensive inventory selections in the aftermarket industry, and their distribution model will help us offer more products with quicker turnaround. Keystone will also be a big value add in fulfilling orders made by consumers on the Tint World website.”

The partnership will initially focus on adding 100 suppliers to Tint World’s growing product base, with additional suppliers to be added based on customer demand.

“The enthusiasm from the Tint World team has been fantastic,” said Tony Forte, national account manager at Keystone. “It was obvious from the moment we talked that they are hungry to partner with companies that can help them grow. It really speaks to the Tint World model of how focused they are on becoming a one-stop shop.”

