Tenneco Introduces Dozens Of Monroe Ride Control Part Numbers

Tenneco has announced the availability of 34 new Monroe ride control part numbers that together provide coverage of nearly 12 million additional passenger vehicles registered in North America. Among the new parts are 17 new, premium Monroe Quick-Strut assemblies covering a wide range of popular late-model applications from Fiat Chrysler, Ford, General Motors, Saab, Toyota and Volkswagen.

The new Monroe Quick-Strut part numbers extend the brand’s premium strut assembly offering to approximately 1 million additional passenger vehicles. Leading applications now covered by the Quick-Strut line are 2004-‘12 Chevrolet Aveo and 2005-‘11 Aveo5; 2005-‘10 Chrysler 300C RWD/performance suspension; 2006-‘10 Dodge Magnum SRT8 Wagon; 2008-‘09 Ford Taurus and Mercury Sable FWD; 2005-‘08 Pontiac Wave and 2009 Pontiac G3; 2005-‘08 Saab 9-7X AED; 2000-‘05 Saturn L-Series; 2006-‘08 Toyota Solara; 2009-‘10 Volkswagen Routan; and Chrysler 300 AWD, Dodge Charger AWD, Dodge Charger SXT AWD and Dodge Magnum SXT AWD, model years ranging from 2005-‘10.

“Monroe Quick-Strut assemblies are engineered and assembled in the U.S. to help shops provide the OE-style quality and performance preferred by many consumers,” said Mark Boyle, marketing director, North America Aftermarket, Tenneco. “We are investing in a very aggressive, ongoing expansion of the Quick-Strut line to bring this quality advantage to more repair providers and vehicles than ever before.”

Tenneco also introduced Monroe OESpectrum shock absorbers for the 2013 Nissan Sentra and 2014-‘16 Toyota RAV4, and OESpectrum struts for 2012-‘15 Honda Civic, 2013-‘15 Buick Encore, 2015 Chevrolet Trax and many 2010-‘16 Volvo XC60 models. Also now available are nine additional Monroe Strut-Mate mounting kits covering a combined total of nearly 10 million passenger vehicles.

Each of the new Monroe Quick-Strut assemblies and OESpectrum shocks and struts is covered by Tenneco’s exclusive Monroe “Feel the Difference Guarantee,” which enables parts and service providers to promise that their customers will feel a positive difference in ride and handling performance during a 90-day or 1,000-mile/1,600-kilometer risk-free trial or receive their money back, including labor of up to $100 (if installed by a professional service provider) and alignment up to $80, if applicable. Restrictions apply; visit monroe.com for details.