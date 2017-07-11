Steven Berman Inducted Into Federated Vendor Hall Of Fame

Steven Berman, executive chairman and co-founder of Dorman Products, has been inducted into the Federated Auto Parts Vendor Hall of Fame.

“We work with many excellent suppliers but few people are as dependable, humble and capable as Steven Berman,” said Bo Fisher, chairman of Federated Auto Parts. “We deeply respect how, under Steven’s leadership, Dorman has treated its customers as true partners over the past four decades. He is an innovative family businessman surrounded by highly capable people. Their rapid growth is due to their business acumen, customer relationships and new products.”

In 1978, Berman co-founded Dorman, along with his late brother Richard. Prior to assuming his current role as executive chairman, Berman served as chairman and CEO since January 2011 and president from 2007 to 2011. A member of the board of directors since Dorman’s inception, Berman also spent time as executive vice president and served as secretary and treasurer of the company.

The Federated Vendor Hall of Fame recognizes one individual each year who demonstrates dedication to excellence, helping to make a difference for Federated and its members.

For a list of recent inductees, visit http://www.federatedautoparts.com/HallOfFame.aspx.