STEMCO Builds Research And Development Facility For Commercial Air Springs

STEMCO recently completed construction on one of the world’s most advanced labs, built to design and test advances in materials, designs and technology for commercial vehicle air springs.

The 20,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility was built in response to STEMCO’s acquisition of the air springs business from former Veyance Technologies Inc. in Fairlawn, Ohio, now part of Continental AG, which produced Goodyear Air Spring products. The new facility was built within Fairlawn Corporate Park.

“On behalf of STEMCO, I am extremely pleased to see the completion of this new facility,” said David Brinkman, segment business leader, air springs, for STEMCO. “Following the purchase of the Goodyear Air Springs business, we were intent on keeping the business in Fairlawn, retaining the workforce and investing where necessary to support our long-term growth. The new facility features state-of-the-art test equipment for a talented group of engineers that will serve our production facilities and our customers well in the future.”

Purchase of the site was first approved in October 2015 and groundbreaking took place in November 2015. The full build schedule took eight months to complete, which included moving, installation and recalibration of all the test equipment. STEMCO engaged with Geis Companies, an Ohio-based design/build company, for all aspects of the construction process.

