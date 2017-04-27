Distribution/awards
April 27, 2017 1:44 pm

Spectra Premium Receives Top Honor From Uni-Select

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

View bio

Automotive Distribution Network’s National Advisory Council Tours KYB Plant During Spring Meeting

DENSO Announces New Director Of Americas Operations

Fast Undercar Holds Annual Franchise Meeting Under The Wings Of Air Force One

MacKay & Co. Adds Director Of Market Strategy And Sales

Spectra Premium Receives Top Honor From Uni-Select

AAM's Next Generation EcoTrac Increases Fuel Economy, Decreases Packaging Size

CVSN Adds Westrans To Its Member List

DEI Announces New Manufacturer Representation For Boom Mat For The 12 Volt Market

CIF Elects 2 New Trustees To Continue Initiatives

ididit Partners With Classic Instruments For Special Promotion

 

 

At Uni-Select’s recent Annual Awards Night, Spectra Premium was recognized as being one of Uni-Select top suppliers in 2016. This recognition was attributed to outstanding sales growth and industry leading marketing support.

“This award and recognition helps to showcase the great relationship that exist between our two companies today,” said Kerry Best, corporate director of sales Canada at Spectra Premium. “It is always an honor to receive an award especially from Uni Ontario. In today’s ever-changing market conditions, recognition like this makes it that much more special.”

Spectra Premium says it is proud to be recognized as an industry leader by its channel partners and remains committed to its efforts toward customer satisfaction.

Show Full Article