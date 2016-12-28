AfterMarketNews Brake&Frontend BodyShopBusiness Counterman EngineBuilder Fleet Equipment ImportCar Motorcycle & Powersports News Servicio Automotriz Shop Owner Tire Review Tech Shop Tomorrow's Tech Underhood Service Speedville

    SMP Taps TFI Envision To Create New Standard Brand Turbocharger Campaign

    December 28, 2016 11:21 AM
    by aftermarketNews Staff

    Standard Motor Products (SMP) reached out to TFI Envision Inc. to develop a new campaign for Standard Brand’s NEW diesel and gasoline turbochargers.

    “As always, we want to ensure that this creative and message didn’t get lost in the clutter of other automotive aftermarket product campaigns. We created a key visual of “THE TURBOCHARGER” – a robotic character created entirely out of Standard Brand turbo automotive parts. This larger than life character represents the Standard Brand domination in the automotive aftermarket turbocharger category. You simply can’t ignore this guy,” said Roy Barker, strategy and content director at TFI Envision.

    Utilized in a multi channel campaign that included print and animated digital ads; mobile billboards traveling the streets of Las Vegas during the AAPEX 2016 show; and on oversized trade show bags. TFI Envision also developed a 30-second TV spot for AAPEX TV. Watch the spot here.


