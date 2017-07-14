Sanel Auto Parts/Parts Plus Sponsor Ross Chastain In NASCAR XFinity Series In Loudon, New Hampshire

Sanel Auto Parts and Parts Plus will sponsor driver Ross Chastain and the No. 4 JD Motorsports with Gary Keller (JDM) Chevrolet this Saturday, July 15. The team will be participating in the Overton 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire. Fans will get the chance to meet Chastain and view the No. 4 car from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, July 14 at Sanel Auto Parts, 219 South Main Street, Concord, NH 03301.

“We are thrilled to have the folks at Sanel and Parts Plus on board with us this week,” said team owner Johnny Davis, a veteran of the Xfinity Series. “We show up at the track every week with our cars at their very best, and I know Sanel and Parts Plus look at their business exactly the same way. We’re looking forward to a big weekend at Loudon with them.”

Sanel Auto Parts has long been a staple of the New Hampshire community and is thrilled at the opportunity to be a part of the local NASCAR Xfinity experience.

“We are so excited to be the title sponsor of the No. 4 Chevrolet for the Loudon race,” said David Segal, president of Sanel Auto Parts. “This opportunity with JD Motorsports provides us a great venue to expand our local image of Sanel Auto Parts and Parts Plus and are so proud to sponsor Ross Chastain and the team.”

One of the most talented young drivers in the series, Chastain has gained renewed attention with finishes of fourth and sixth in recent Xfinity races. Chastain, who hails from Alva, Florida, ran the full Truck schedule in 2012, posting one top-five and four top-10s. In 2013, he ran 14 truck events, with four top-fives and seven top-10s. In 2015 – his first full-time Xfinity season – Chastain scored four top-10s and finished 15th in driver points. Chastain comes from a family deeply rooted in the agriculture industry. He grew up working on his family’s farm, growing a variety of crops, with the past 15 years consisting of a strong footprint in the watermelon industry.

The No. 4 Chevrolet driven by Chastain is owned by JD Motorsports with Gary Keller. JDM is currently the only NASCAR Xfinity race team whose sponsorship opportunities include their new value-added social media kiosk to enhance fan engagement in most social media platforms.

Sanel Auto Parts is a Parts Plus shareholder and has 38 locations in New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine. The company’s headquarters is in Concord, New Hampshire. They are a leading auto parts, heavy-duty truck parts and body shop supplies distributor delivering quality parts, automotive paint and body supplies and tools and equipment that are durable, dependable and long-lasting. Sanel employs a knowledgeable, professionally trained team of automotive experts who assist top-notch mechanics, service garages and individual customers with finding the right products and solutions that fit their needs. Sanel Auto Parts stores are dedicated to honesty and integrity from the products they sell to their high customer-service standards.

“It’s great to have an area sponsor involved when we race,” said driver Chastain. “We’re proud to carry the colors of Sanel Auto Parts and Parts Plus this weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.”

Parts Plus has a successful history in motorsports through its ongoing sponsorship in NHRA of Parts Plus/Great Clips Top Fuel Dragster driven by Clay Millican and owned by Stringer Performance.

Visit partsplusmotorsports.com for details.