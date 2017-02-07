PurePower Technologies Marks 1-Year Anniversary As An Independent Supplier

PurePower Technologies, a leader in the engineering and manufacturing of remanufactured diesel fuel injectors and turbochargers for Class 3-8 OEMs trucks and the aftermarket, is marking its first anniversary as an independent company. In February 2016, PurePower Technologies was acquired from Navistar Inc. by an investment team whose principals include the Smithfield Group and Kensington Capital Partners.

Some of the company’s milestones over the past year include: