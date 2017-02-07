PurePower Technologies Marks 1-Year Anniversary As An Independent Supplier
PurePower Technologies, a leader in the engineering and manufacturing of remanufactured diesel fuel injectors and turbochargers for Class 3-8 OEMs trucks and the aftermarket, is marking its first anniversary as an independent company. In February 2016, PurePower Technologies was acquired from Navistar Inc. by an investment team whose principals include the Smithfield Group and Kensington Capital Partners.
Some of the company’s milestones over the past year include:
- Signing a long-term supply agreement with Standard Motor Products to distribute its premium diesel products nationwide
- Investing $15 million to expand its manufacturing capacity for its new diesel fuel injector technologies
- Expecting to add an additional 80 jobs to support continued growth
- Expanding its line of remanufactured turbochargers to include turbos for all makes
- Manufacturing its 20 millionth diesel fuel injector